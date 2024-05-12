Isfahan to host elite students at Int’l Physics Olympiad 2024

Mahmoud Bahmanabadi said in the first training workshop of the IPhO on Saturday that the presence of students in this outstanding event will strengthen their connections with the world’s talented individuals.

Given the successful hosting of the International Olympiad in Iran in 2007, Iranian authorities decided to host it this year at Isfahan University of Technology, he added.

According to the official, the International Physics Olympiad dates back more than 50 years, when five teams took part in Poland for the first edition of the event. Iranian teams have been participating in the Olympiad for the past 36 years and won significant medals.

More than 100 individuals in Isfahan and over 50 people in Tehran are working to make all preparations for this event, Bahmanabadi said, adding that Isfahan University of Technology had successfully hosted the 38th International Physics Olympiad in 2007.

Pointing to the fact that Iranian students have contributed to helping the university host the international event since 2022, he said that about 600 students were introduced for assistance, and about 150 people were selected.

4208**4354