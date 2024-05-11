Thousands rally in UK cities demanding ‘Freedom for Palestine’

Attendees marched through various cities of the UK for the 30th consecutive week to condemn the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and to express solidarity with the oppressed and defenseless people of Palestine, as reported by an IRNA correspondent in London on Saturday.

Demonstrators of different nationalities and religions carried the Palestinian flag and chanted slogans demanding justice, an end to the apartheid system, an immediate cessation of war, and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They shouted "Stop the occupation," "Free Palestine," and "Stop attacking Rafah."

The protesters also called for an end to British support for the Israeli regime in terms of arms and the expulsion of its ambassador.

Meanwhile, hundreds of pro-Palestinian students have modeled the actions of American university students by setting up tents on campus and increasing pressure to boycott the Zionist regime.

Students in various cities, including London, Manchester, Bristol, Newcastle, and Leeds, are urging their university officials to cut academic ties with Israeli institutions and to cut off funding for arms companies or Israeli active economic businesses in the occupied West Bank.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed over 34,789 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 78,204 others.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

