During the meeting, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, while emphasizing the close relationship between the people of Iran and the Kurds, said, "We see a closer relationship between ourselves and the Kurdish community - whether in Iran or Iraq - than any other nation; they are among us."

