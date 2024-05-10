FM Amirabdollahian lauds Iranian Red Crescent Society

Amirabdollahian issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Red Crescent Commemoration Week as well as World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day that falls on May 8.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society, as a proud member of the World Red Cross Organization, has a brilliant track record in cross-border humanitarian missions, he said in a statement addressed to Pir-Hossein Kolivand, president of IRCS.

Parts of the message is as follows:

The World Red Crescent and Red Cross Day as well as the Iranian Red Crescent week is a great opportunity to thank and appreciate the selfless and dedicated people who, based on religious teachings and humanitarian and moral principles, give all their strength with sincere and tireless efforts to help and serve their countrymen and those in the need in all parts of the world.

The IRCS is one of the most popular institutions of our beloved country and borne out of noble and philanthropic people. The prolific children and servants of the nation associated with humanitarian organization have a brilliant track record of serving the nation at critical moments of the history of this land, including during the holy defense as well as during the occurrences of unexpected accidents and natural calamities. Their continuous efforts have always been a source of encouragement, hope and healing of the pains and help bring life to many people and the sufferers.

The IRCS, as a proud member of the World Red Cross Organization, is one of the most prestigious relief organizations at the international level. With enough expertise and experienced forces, its brilliant track record in cross-border humanitarian missions has brought honor and pride to the Iranian nation.

4399**9417