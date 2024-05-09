UK won’t back major Israeli offensive in Rafah: Cameron

“We would not support some major operation in Rafah unless there is a very clear plan for how to protect people,” Cameron claimed after a speech at the National Cyber Security Centre in London. “We haven’t seen that plan.”

At the same time, the British foreign secretary said the UK will not be following the US in withholding arms sales to the occupying entity.

It came after US President Joe Biden warned Tel Aviv that his administration will stop supplying bombs and artillery shells if its military pushes ahead with an attack on Rafah.

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah – they haven’t gone in Rafah yet – if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem,” Biden told CNN.

At least 34,904 people, including more than 14,500 children, have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza last October.

Despite their occasional warnings over the humanitarian disaster unfolding in the besieged territory, Western powers have firmly supported the war with their massive arms supplies to the occupying regime.

