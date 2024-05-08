EU staff protest against Brussels' policies toward Gaza

According to IRNA citing news sources, about 200 EU staff gathered in front of the European Commission and Council buildings and held a symbolic funeral for the death of international laws, European Union agreements, the Genocide Convention and the European values toward Gaza.

The demonstrators also observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs of Gaza in Israel’s incessant bombing and shelling campaign for more than seven months now.

Manus Carlisle, one of the employees, emphasized the importance of adhering to the values and principles on which the European Union was founded.

"It seems that EU agreements and international laws are not being implemented in Gaza," another EU employee, Simona Balgova said, adding that “seven months have passed since the war began and the people of Gaza are suffering”.

People across Europe have gradually been agitated over their leaders’ inaction on a ceasefire, with Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission being heavily criticized for her "supportive positions toward Israel".

It was only in March, EU leaders for the first time called for a humanitarian ceasefire but to no avail amid Israeli defiance and the continued financial and military support of the United States and several European countries to the Zionist regime.

4399