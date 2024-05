Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to “create excuses to avoid negotiations” and Israel is not serious about achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Samaa TV quoted Izzat al-Rishq as saying.

The Zionist regime is “using negotiations as a pretext to occupy Rafah city and the (Rafah) border crossing,” al-Rishq said.

He added that Netanyahu also blamed Hamas and the mediators for the lack of progress in the talks.

6125**4354