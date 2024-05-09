MEPs call on EU to impose sanctions on Israel

67 legislators, mainly from the left groups wrote an open letter to Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Josep Borrell, EU Foreign Policy Chief demanding anti-Israel sanctions on Wednesday, IRNA cited several media sources.

We ask you to hold a meeting of the European Council as soon as possible to discuss the consequences of this attack and the imposition of EU sanctions against Israel, the letter said.

A decisive international response is needed more than ever, and the EU must take all measures in its power to force Israel to comply with international law," they said in the letter, adding that sanctions are the only adequate response to Israel’s horrific and reckless military operation in Rafah and other areas of the Gaza Strip, and are in line with the EU's obligations to support the interim ruling of The Hague-based International Court of Justice.

Von der Leyen had previously warned the Zionist regime that an attack on Rafah would be "completely unacceptable" and that "the European Union will take action" if the attack occurs.

The Israel military, with a greenlight from the Zionist war cabinet, launched its invasion on Rafah, a city overcrowded with 1.4 million refugees on Tuesday in defiance of repeated calls from the UN, aid groups and world leaders.

The onslaught on Rafah has sparked international condemnations, with top EU diplomat Borrell criticizing the Zionist regime for disregarding the international consensus.

