Raisi terms fiber optic network as important infrastructure form smart technology

Raisi on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the national plan to bring a fiber optics network to homes, businesses, and schools in Qom province said that all aspects of human life are based on the internet, including economic, educational, personal and social life, as well as businesses, banking communications and other services.

He said the national fiber optic connectivity project is a significant step to promote internet-based businesses across Iran.

Optical fiber can guarantee internet communication and internet services, and this is one of the important infrastructures and should not be neglected, the president added.

The national plan to bring a fiber optics network to homes, businesses, and schools in Qom province was inaugurated on Thursday with the presence of President Raisi.

Under the project, some 435,000 people in Qom province will be supplied with high-speed internet.

