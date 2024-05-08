Iran Oil, Gas Int’l Exhibition 2024 opens in Tehran

Iran’s Oil Show 2024 will be held from May 8 to May 11 at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

More than 1,500 domestic and 250 foreign companies have taken part in the exhibition, including foreign companies from four corners of the world, including Russia, China, Germany, France, Japan, Canada, Italy, Turkiye, Belarus, India, Austria, and Argentina.

The Iranian companies will also showcase their latest achievements, products, and innovations.

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), which will host the event, the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), their subsidiary companies, and oil industrialists from Iran and other countries will have a strong presence in the exhibition.

The 28th International Iran Oil and Gas Exhibition 2024 is one of the most popular international events in Iran’s related industries, and it provides great chances for businesses, manufacturers, suppliers, commercial media, and other activists in related sectors to put their products, services, technologies, and business ideas to show.

