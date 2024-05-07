'Uzbekistan eager to expand all-out cooperation with Iran'

"Iran is today a powerful country with great economic, cultural, and intellectual capabilities," Mirziyoyev said on Tuesday while receiving the credentials of Mohammad-Ali Eskandari, Iran's ambassador to Uzbekistan at the Presidential Office.

"Uzbekistan is interested in expanding cooperation with Iran in the fields of mining, energy, chemical industries, agriculture, health, and pharmaceuticals," he stressed.

The Uzbek president said that plans have been put in place to increase the volume of trade between the two countries to $1 billion per year.

Eskandari, in turn, conveyed the warm greetings of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to his Uzbek counterpart and highlighted his government's policy of maximum interaction with the neighboring countries.

