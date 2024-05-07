Global arrogance sees no boundary in seeking to dominate Islamic world: IRGC cmdr.

The commander made the remarks in a Tuesday mourning ceremony to commemorate the fortieth day of the martyrdom of seven Iranian military advisors in Syria, who were assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus.

General Salami warned that the global arrogance seeks to dominate Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and other Islamic lands, and wants to remove Islam and loot their wealth.

He urged all Muslim nations to stop infiltration of the global arrogance in Islamic countries, noting that the way for the enemy in the eastern Mediterranean must be blocked.

The Islamic territories must be the battleground of fighting against the arrogant powers because Muslim nations have a common enemy, a common destiny, and a common goal, Salami argued.

