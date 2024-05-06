Hamas: Ball now in Israel’s court over Gaza ceasefire

Haniyeh made those comments as he spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the phone on Monday night. That’s according to a tweet Amirabdollahian shared on his X account.

The top Iranian diplomat said that Haniyeh thanked Iran for its support of Palestine and Gaza, and elaborated on the latest developments.

According to Amirabdollahian, Haniyeh said that he has sent “Hamas’s response to the plan proposed by Egypt and Qatar to stop the Israeli regime’s attacks, exchange prisoners, lift the human blockade.”

“Now, the ball is in the opposite court. We are honest in our intentions”, Haniyeh further said during his phone conversation with the Iranian foreign minister.

