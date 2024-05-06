Hamas says it has accepted Gaza ceasefire proposal

According to Palestine’s Shehab news agency, Hamas Political Bureau Chief Esmail Haniyeh on Monday spoke with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Egypt’s Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel on the phone.

Haniyeh announced Hamas’s agreement with the truce proposal put forward by the two countries.

Earlier on Monday, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV cited a Palestinian resistance official that Hamas has shown flexibility in order for a ceasefire agreement to be reached with Israel and that the ball is now in the regime’s court.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli regime has not yet commented on the proposed deal.

Speaking with the Qatar-based TV network, Hamas Deputy Leader Khalil al-Hayya said that the proposed ceasefire deal has three phases that include the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the return of displaced Palestinians in the enclave to their homes, and exchange of Palestinian prisoners with captives held in Gaza.

He also said that the second phase calls for a permanent stop to military operations, and added that the prisoner-captive exchange will be carried out within three stages.

According to the Hamas official, the proposed deal also calls for the flow of aid, fuel and relief materials into Gaza, and the start of the implementation of a reconstruction plan there, Al Jazeera reported.

Talks to establish a ceasefire in Gaza have been ongoing over the past few months, with the negotiations dragging on for what Hamas said was Israel’s refusal to accept its demands.

