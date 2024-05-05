Hezbollah responds to deadly Israeli strike on south Lebanon

The Israeli military said on Sunday that sirens were sounding in Kiryat Shmona and other parts of northern occupied territories following the rocket attack by Hezbollah.

Al-Jazeera reported that a barrage of 20 rockets was launched towards the Kiryat Shmona settlement from the Lebanese soil.

Meantime, media sources reported today (Sunday) about the new attacks of the Lebanese Hezbollah on the positions of the Zionist army by launching dozens of rockets.

According to IRNA, citing al-Mayadeen news channel, informed sources announced that Lebanon's Hezbollah fired 40 rockets at the positions of the Zionist regime's army in the north of the occupied territories and the occupied Golan Heights.

According to this report, alarm bells sounded in the northern settlements of occupied Palestine. Zionist media sources also announced that several Zionists were injured following Hezbollah's attack with 65 rockets.

According to these sources, some of the rockets launched hit the Zionist base in the occupied Golan Heights.

Earlier in the day, two civilians were killed and three others wounded when a house in the village of Meiss al Jabal in southern Lebanon was targeted in an Israeli strike.

Since October 8, a day after the Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza, Hezbollah and the Israeli military have traded fire across the border on an almost daily basis.

