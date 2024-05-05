Iraqi Resistance attacks Haifa with cruise missile: Report

According to Al-Mayadeen news network, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced Sunday that it had launched a cruise missile at the Haifa port in occupied Palestine.

The cruise missile, the Arqab, was launched from Iraqi soil toward the occupied Palestinian territories, the report added.

The Iraqi Resistance said that the operation was carried out to support the Palestinian cause amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Notably, the death toll from the Israeli regime's war on Gaza since October 7 has reached 32,623, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

