Netanyahu in midst of public, far-right allies’ pressures

The protesters also called for the immediate release of captives held in Gaza and the signing of an agreement for the exchange of prisoners with the Palestinian resistance, IRNA cited a report from the Palestinian Sama news agency.

According to Zionist sources, Zionist settlers also closed Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv in anger at the regime’s policies.

The families of the Israeli captives issued a statement, saying that the Israelis want the captives to be alive and agree to pay the price, but Netanyahu prefers an alliance with Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, referring to the two far-right politicians who have been on the forefront of the genocidal war on Gaza.

If the price for the return of the captives is to stop the war, then this war must be stopped immediately, the protesters and family members demanded.

This demonstration took place at the same time that news sources reported that a significant progress has been made in the negotiations between Hamas and the Israeli regime regarding the ceasefire in Gaza and the prisoner exchange.

Meanwhile, Ben-Gvir threatened Netanyahu over what he called a bad deal with Hamas.

Netanyahu knows very well the consequences of not following his two promises, including opposing any bad negotiations with Hamas and the second attack on Rafah, Sama news agency quoted him.

Amos Yedlin, a former commander of the intelligence branch of the Zionist regime has reacted to recent stance of Interior Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Netanyahu’s policies, saying “the prime minister has become a prisoner of these two ministers."

Far-right allies of Netanyahu are piling pressure on him to reject a Gaza ceasefire deal and go ahead with the genocidal plan by invading the rest of Gaza.

4399