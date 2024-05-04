Iran, Egypt FMs meet in Gambia

The two foreign ministers held talks ahead of the 15th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) set to take place on May 4-5.

Tehran and Cairo have increased their interactions since the Israeli regime launched its war on Gaza in early October.

In line with those interactions, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in November 2023 in the Saudi capital Riyadh, discussing Gaza.

Amirabdollahian and Shoukry have also met in Geneva and New York in the past several months.

