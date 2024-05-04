Iran, Iraq to set up committees to combat fake news

Discussions were held by Iran’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Farshad Mehdipour and Chief Executive of Iraq’s Communication and Media Commission (CMC) Ali Al-Muayad in Baghdad on Saturday, according to Iraqi media outlets.

The officials explored ways to combat fake news through establishing joint committees that would work to reduce rumors and fake content aimed at harming ties between the two countries.

They also discussed mutual cooperation on producing content to truly introduce both nations, and developing advanced digital social media networks.

