Iranian, Iraqi officials discuss border security issues

Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e-Sadeq accompanied Mirahmadi during the talks held on Wednesday, according to Iraqi media.

The two sides discussed a security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad as well, with the Iraqi official reiterating his country’s commitment to implement the deal within the agreed timetable.

Iran and Iraq signed the agreement in March 2023 to tighten security at their joint borders and enhance cooperation in several security fields.

Under the pact, Iraq also agreed to disarm separatist terrorist groups operating in its northern region, which pose threats to Iran’s security.

4194