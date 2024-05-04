Iran FM in Gambia to attend OIC summit

Amirabdollahian arrived in Banjul early on Saturday at the head of a delegation.

The summit is set to be held on May 4 and 5 under the theme of “Enhancing Unity and Solidarity Through Dialogue for Sustainable Development.”

It will focus on various challenges faced by the Islamic world, in particular the issue of Palestine and the current war in the Gaza Strip.

The top Iranian diplomat will elaborate on his country’s stance on the issues of the Islamic world as well as regional and international developments.

He is scheduled to meet with officials from other Islamic nations on the sidelines of the summit in Banjul.

