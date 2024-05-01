Iran's response to Zionist regime created new equation: Hamas official

What we witnessed during Iran's response to the Zionist regime was the foundation of a new phase, and one of the most important results was the resistance axis gaining more power and strength, Osama told in an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Manar news channel, while pointing to Iran’s operation in response to the deadly Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones toward Israeli positions in the occupied territories, with some missiles hitting the targets. The Islamic Republic had made it clear that its punitive action was based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter regarding legitimate defense in response to an aggression by the Zionist regime against the country’s diplomatic mission in Damascus.

During the interview, the Hamas official also touched on the current situation of the resistance in Gaza and Israel’s plan to launch a ground invasion of the southern city of Rafah.

"There are coordinated field actions and permanent consultation between the resistance axis," he said, adding that the occupying regime is still surprised by the ability of the resistance in Gaza.

He went on to emphasize that the strength of the resistance is still high and the elite Zionist brigades in Gaza are in despair as “the enemy is now facing the strategic question of how long this battle will continue”.

While refereeing to Zionists' threat to attack Rafah, Hamdan said that if the enemy goes ahead with its plan, the negotiations will be stopped because the resistance does not negotiate under fire.

