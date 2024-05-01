Iran reacts to Kuwait claims about Arash field

In reaction to Kuwait's unilateral claim about the Arash field made in the final statement of the Emir of Kuwait's visit to Egypt, Kanaani rejected the Kuwaiti claim and considered Kuwait's repeated unilateral and unfounded claims disappointing.

Emphasizing Iran's historical rights and records of negotiations in this joint field, the Foreign Ministry spokesman invited the Kuwaiti side to reach a lasting agreement based on friendly cooperation and common interests.

Kanaani added that issuing repeated statements and making unilateral claims would not create any rights for Kuwait from a legal point of view, advising the Kuwaiti government to avoid resorting to fruitless political and media methods regarding the legal and technical issues of the Arash field.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always monitored regional interactions with the principle of goodwill, Kanaani said, calling on governments to take steps towards the objective realization of the principle of goodwill and the promotion of relations and cooperation.

3266**2050