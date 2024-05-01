Brits hold fresh pro-Palestine rally in London

Thousands of people, from various nationalities and religions, gathered in London to wave the Palestinian flag and chant slogans about justice and ending the apartheid system, according to the IRNA correspondent in London on Wednesday.

The protesters carried slogans that read "Don't Arm Israel", "Stop Blocking Gaza", and "Free Palestine".

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters coordinated demonstrations in front of the factory of BAE Systems, Britain's largest arms manufacturer, in Scotland, Wales, and Lancashire.

The protesters called for the London government to stop supporting the Zionist regime.

In an interview with the IRNA correspondent, one of the protesters said that the British people want a ban on arms sales to the Zionist regime, but the government and Labour Party continue to ignore their will.

She added that the government seeks to downplay the volume of its weapons to the Israeli regime, but the reality is that British arms and military support play a vital role in Israel's war machine.

There is growing pressure for the British government to impose an arms embargo, particularly after an Israeli military airstrike killed three aid workers in a convoy supporting international human rights in Gaza.

The Zionist regime, with the backing of the West, the US in particular, launched its genocidal war on Gaza which has claimed over 34,488 Palestinian lives so far, mostly women and children.

The regime made the October 7 “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation by Hamas a pretext for its bloody campaign in Gaza. But the Palestinian resistance group says the anti-Israel operation was in response to decades of crimes committed by the Zionists in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

