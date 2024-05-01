Palestine must return to its rightful owners: Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with a group of Iranian teachers on the martyrdom anniversary of revolutionary cleric Morteza Motahhari which marks the Teacher Day in the country.

Ayatollah Kahmenei said that the situation in Gaza has been turned into the world’s dominant issue adding that the Zionists and their American and European supporters are failing to have the issue removed from the agenda of the world’s public opinion.

“Take a look at the universities in the US and in Europe,” he said in reference to growing number of protests being held in universities in the US and in other parts of the world in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Ayatollah Khamenei further said that attempts by some countries in the Arab and Muslim world to normalize their diplomatic relations with the Israeli regime will go nowhere.

“Palestine must return to its rightful owners,” he said.

The Supreme Leader said that the way the United Sates has treated the issue of Israeli aggression on Gaza and its aftermath has proved that Washington is a complicit in this “big crime” and “unforgivable sin”.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that US officials can't tolerate even verbal opposition to Israel, adding that the students protesting against Israel in US universities have behaved in a very peaceful way but they have been met with a crackdown.

