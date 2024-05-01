Famous Iranian sports broadcaster Oskoei dies at 85

Oskouei had been hospitalized for a broken hip and leg in early April and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Tehran on Wednesday.

Born in 1939, Oskouei was employed by Iran’s National Television since 1966. Over the course of 57 years, he served as a host for radio and television sports programs.

His expertise extended to various sports, with a particular focus on volleyball.

Additionally, Oskouei completed a specialized reporting course at the BBC and a one-year production course at German TDF TV.

