Araghchi continues consultations with FMs of IAEA BoG member states

Following the telephone calls with the foreign ministers of the member countries of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, Araghchi spoke with the foreign ministers of Ghana (the head of the council), Egypt and Thailand and demanded that the member states of the Board of Governors oppose the resolution presented by the three European countries and prevent the Council of Governors to become a platform to advance their political ambitions.

While explaining the constructive approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran in relation to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Araghchi recalled the understandings reached with the Agency during the recent visit of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency to Tehran and clarified that the adoption of the resolution against Iran will face Iran's countermeasures.

