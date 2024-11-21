Iran's ambassador to the United Nations: America's veto is shameful; End Israel's immunity

Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations said on Thursday at the Security Council meeting in New York, "Unfortunately, the immunity of the Israeli regime is due to the unconditional support of the United States of America, as demonstrated once again by the veto of the United States yesterday, and the inaction of the Security Council continues."

The full text of statement by Iran's ambassador to the UN is as follows:

Statement by

H.E. Mr. Amir Saeid Iravani

Ambassador and Permanent Representative

of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations

Before the United Nations Security Council

On “The situation in the Middle East: (Syria)”

New York, 21 November 2024

Mr. President,

The situation in Syria remains dire, exacerbated by Israel’s escalating violence and aggression across the region.

In coordination with terrorist groups, Israel's occupying regime is deliberately pursuing a sistematic policy aimed at crippling the infrastructure of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Relentless airstrikes and systematic acts of aggression by this regime on Syrian territory have reached unprecedented levels, targeting civilians and critical infrastructure. These criminal acts flagrantly violate Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, international law and the UN Charter.

Regrettably, Israel’s impunity is perpetuated by unwavering U.S. support and the inaction of the Security Council, as evidenced by yesterday’s U.S. veto.

This disgraceful veto not only highlights the Security Council’s failure to uphold its Charter-based mandate but also serves as a U.S.-granted license for the occupying regime to continue its carnage in Gaza and Lebanon with full impunity. This has undermined humanitarian efforts and poses a grave threat to regional and global peace.

We reiterate, once again, our call on the Security Council to act decisively to end Israel’s impunity. The Council must hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law and ensure the protection of civilians. If left unchecked, Israel's ongoing crimes risk igniting a catastrophic war with global repercussions.

Mr. President,

As highlighted in today’s UN briefings, the humanitarian needs in Syria remain immense. Years of foreign occupation, terrorism, and unilateral sanctions have devastated Syria’s economy.

The United States and its allies persist in their failed policy of inhumane, unilateral sanctions, using them as a tool for the collective punishment of the Syrian people. These actions are both illegal and morally indefensible and must be lifted immediately.

Meanwhile, the United States and certain European countries, such as the United Kingdom, are politicizing humanitarian aid and obstructing international efforts to support Syria's reconstruction. These harmful policies have only prolonged the conflict and exacerbated the suffering of the Syrian people.

Furthermore, Israel’s relentless strikes on border crossings between Syria and Lebanon have disrupted critical aid deliveries and forced hundreds of thousands to flee. Over 500,000 people have sought refuge in Syria from Lebanon, placing overwhelming strain on Syria's already overstretched resources and host communities. The humanitarian response to this crisis demands urgent and substantial international support.

Despite these immense challenges, the Syrian government continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience. We commend its steadfast efforts to mobilize resources for assisting refugees, including those recently displaced from Lebanon.

We also welcome the Syrian government’s decision to extend the permission for the Bab al-Salam and al-Ra’i border crossings for an additional three months to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in northwest Syria. This decision underscores Syria’s commitment to alleviating the suffering of its people despite external pressures.

The international community must increase support for Syria to address the urgent needs of refugees. Early recovery projects are essential for rebuilding infrastructure and creating conditions for the safe return of refugees and displaced persons.

Mr. President,

Terrorism remains a significant threat in Syria, particularly in Idlib, where terrorist groups continue to operate. Addressing this threat requires full respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iran remains firmly committed to the Astana process, which provides a viable framework for resolving the crisis. During the 22nd meeting of the Astana Format, held on 11–12 November 2024 in Kazakhstan, the Parties reviewed the recent developments in Syria and reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic. They underscored that adherence to these principles is essential for achieving lasting peace and stability in Syria and the broader region.

Mr. President,

Iran reaffirms its commitment to a political resolution of the Syrian crisis. A political solution, led and owned by Syrians, is the only viable path to resolving the Syrian crisis.

Any sustainable solution must fully uphold Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, end the illegal presence of foreign forces particularly U.S. forces, halt the exploitation of Syria’s natural resources, and cease ongoing support by the U.S. and Israel for terrorist groups.

Iran fully supports the resumption of the Constitutional Committee meetings to advance meaningful political dialogue. We also welcome the Special Envoy's active engagement with Syrian authorities, particularly his ongoing visit to Damascus, as a vital step toward fostering progress in the political process.

The Syrian people deserve peace, dignity, and the opportunity to rebuild their nation free from external interference. Through collective efforts, we can restore peace and stability in Syria and the region.

Thank you.