One should not expect Iran to fulfill obligations despite sanctions: Mssion in Vienna

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the United Nations Office and other international organizations based in Vienna, in a memorandum published Iran's latest comments and considerations regarding the Director General's reports to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding the NPT safeguards agreement of the Islamic Republic of Iran (GOV/2024/62) November 19, 2024 (Monitoring and verification in the Islamic Republic of Iran in the light of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015) (GOV/2024/61 dated November 19, 2024).

General Comments:

1. The Islamic Republic of Iran has fully adhered to its obligations, including the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (INFCIRC/214) and has made every effort so that the Agency can effectively carry out its verification activities in Iran, including monitoring and surveillance measures (C/ S) about nuclear materials and activities in Iran.

2. As mentioned earlier, the separation of topics in these two different reports has not been properly observed. Some of the issues related to the JCPOA are exactly repeated in the NPT safeguard report and some of the issues related to the NPT safeguard issues can be seen in the JCPOA report.

3. In the important historical developments regarding the JCPOA report (GOV/2024/61), the illegal withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA in May 2018, which had an adverse and serious impact on its implementation, has been neglected. It is disappointing that such an important issue, which deserved to be highlighted in the text of the report, has been neglected by only referring to it in footnote 4 of the report GOV/2024/61.

Following the withdrawal of the United States and the failure of the European Union and three European countries to fulfill their obligations, Iran, in exercising its rights according to Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, has taken all voluntary clarifying measures beyond the Comprehensive Safeguard Agreement (CSA), including the implementation of the 3/1 Amendment Code as specified in paragraph 13 of the introduction of JCPOA and also in paragraph 65 of its annex one, suspended in February 2021.

4. Iran's decision to stop implementing its obligations under the JCPOA was fully in line with the country's inherent rights according to Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA and a response to the illegal withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA, along with the inability of three European countries to adhere to their commitments. This obvious fact cannot in any way be a basis for the three European countries to refrain from fulfilling their obligations.

5. The decision of the three European countries to refrain from implementing their obligations to lift the sanctions specified in paragraph 20 of Annex Five of the JCPOA on the transition day (October 18, 2023) is an illegal act and another clear example of their complete lack of compliance in violating their obligations in both the JCPOA document and Resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council.

