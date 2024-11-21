Iranian envoy: Unilateral sanctions violate international law, harm ordinary people

In a speech on Thursday, Bahreini said that these sanctions, often imposed under the guise of promoting democracy or human rights, contradict fundamental principles such as sovereignty, non-interference, and peaceful conflict resolution.

Bahreini pointed to sanctions on Iran Air and the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) as evidence of Western countries bypassing the United Nations framework in favor of limited, unilateral alliances.

He stressed that such sanctions disproportionately harm vulnerable populations, citing increased child mortality, malnutrition, restricted access to essential medicines, and reduced life expectancy.

Bahreini referred to World Health Organization studies that demonstrate heightened rates of child deaths and malnutrition in sanctioned countries.

The envoy also criticized Western media for neglecting the human toll of sanctions, accusing them of portraying sanctions as legitimate tools to influence governments while ignoring their catastrophic effects on ordinary citizens.

Bahreini emphasized the need for public awareness campaigns in Western countries and urged mainstream media to accurately reflect the harsh realities faced by populations affected by sanctions.

Despite these challenges, he reaffirmed Iran’s resilience, citing the nation’s scientific and nuclear advancements as evidence of its ability to overcome obstacles and resist sanctions policies. He concluded by asserting Iran's commitment to its core values and principles in the face of international pressure.

