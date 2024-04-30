Apr 30, 2024, 7:48 PM
German ambassador forced out of university for support for Zionist crimes  

Tehran, IRNA – Palestinian students have made a German ambassador ran out of the university.

German Ambassador to the Israeli-occupied lands Rolf Friedemann Pauls was forced out of Birzeit University in northern Ramallah on Tuesday for his speech in support of the Zionist genocide in Gaza, Al Ahed News reported.   

A video has gone viral in social media in which a number of students are chasing the ambassador and throwing shoes at him.  

Global hatred of support for the Zionist crimes is on the rise as the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the number of Palestinian deaths of the Zionist invasion of Gaza has mounted to 34,535, with 77,704 others being injured.

