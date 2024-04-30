Iran, KSA stress developing science, tech coop

During the meeting which was held on Tuesday, Zarnegar emphasized establishing communication between Iranian and Saudi universities, realizing scientific and technological cooperation, exchanging students and professors, and carrying out joint scientific projects.

He also stressed Saudi students' presence in Iranology and Farsi language courses, as well as Iranian universities' readiness to accept Saudi students in the form of scholarships and other educational and research opportunities.

Meanwhile, Yusuf Al-Aama stressed the importance of scientific and educational cooperation for developing relations between the two countries and the need to provide cooperation frameworks between the scientific institutions of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

9376**9417