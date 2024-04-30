Iran calls for expansion of trade, agricultural ties with Sri Lanka

Last year, Iran imported over $70 million of products, especially tea and coconut, from Sri Lanka, Nikbakht has pointed out, IRNA wrote on Tuesday.

Importing tea from Sri Lanka, through barter mechanism, is a proper step, he noted.

Iran imports more than 70,000 metric tons of dried tea leaves annually, he said, adding that nearly 30,000 mt of the product is produced in northern parts of the country.

The Islamic Republic is ready to provide Sri Lanka with its know-how in various fields of livestock, fisheries, and aquaculture, the official noted.

7129**9417