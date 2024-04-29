Iran urges coastal states to cooperate in establishing security in Persian Gulf

In a message to the Persian Gulf National Day conference on Monday in Tehran, Amirabdollahian congratulated the Persian Gulf National Day, adding that the Persian Gulf is a globally recognized name and heritage that stands as a reminder of the sacrifices made by brave individuals who fought against Portuguese colonization along the southern coast.

Amirabdollahian emphasized the significance of the Persian Gulf in various dimensions such as historical, civilizational, geographic, cultural, economic, political, energy, transportation, and geopolitics.

He also highlighted that the Persian Gulf is a unique area connecting Europe, Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia and is strategically part of an important global communication system that includes the Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, and Indian Ocean.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that security is a complex, multifaceted, multidimensional, and inseparable aspect that can only be achieved through collective cooperation and strengthening ties.

He also mentioned that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate in all fields, from environmental and tourism phenomena to military security and economic relations, as well as provide its capacities and advantages for sustainable development of the Persian Gulf.

Amirabdollahian further added that most of the current turmoil in the Persian Gulf is due to the interference and presence of foreign powers in the region, which has a superficial understanding and a misconception of the developments.

He reiterated that the interference and role of transnational countries have not brought stability and security to the people of the region, but have instead caused peaceful cooperation to turn into confrontation and divergence.

