Iran plans talks with IsDB to finance more projects: Minister

The minister made the announcement on Monday on the sidelines of the IsDB annual meetings taking place on April 27-30 in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Khandouzi, who is in attendance at the meetings, said that financing the three projects is on the top agenda of his talks with the IsDB group.

He did not specify the projects but said that they are in addition to eleven more projects underway across Iran, which have already been financed by the Islamic Development Bank.

The minister also said that representatives from Iran's government and private sector are actively participating in the ongoing meetings in Riyadh.

The IsDB’s annual meetings are held as the group celebrates its 50th anniversary, with top officials from member countries as well as representatives from international institutions in attendance.

The Islamic Development Bank has 57 member countries from across four continents and is one of the most active multilateral development banks in the world.

4194**4354