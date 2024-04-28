US police arrest presidential candidate for supporting Palestine

A spokesperson for Stein said she was among more than 100 other people who were arrested during the police clampdown on pro-Palestine protest camps on the University of Washington campus, IRNA reported on Sunday evening citing US media.

Stein, the candidate for the 2024 US presidential election, was arrested along with her campaign manager and a deputy, the report said, adding that "Stein's election team supports the demands of the students and their peaceful demonstrations."

The police action came as demonstrators were demanding an end to their university's investment in Boeing, which supplies Israel with weapons to use them in the regime’s genocidal war on Palestinians in Gaza.

Images on social media showed armed police attempting to block Stein from passing by on a bicycle. These images also showed the police crackdown and violence against the protesters and their arrests.

The Washington Post reported on Sunday night that the American police have arrested at least 900 pro-Palestinian protesters in the country's universities in the last 10 days.

There are nationwide protests by students and professors against Washington's policies of supporting the Zionist regime in the war on Gaza, the news paper said.

The pro-Palestine protest that began on the campus of New York’s Columbia University has now spread to other US campuses as well as academic institutions in other parts of the world, including Europe, Australia and Asia.

