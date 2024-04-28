IRGC developing new kamikaze drone

The loitering munition, which has been designed for counter-ambush operations, is expected to significantly increase the combat capabilities of IRGC forces, Presstv said on Sunday.

The Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is said to bear similarities to the Russian-built ZALA Lancet kamikaze drone.

A loitering munition, also known as a suicide or kamikaze drone, is equipped with a built-in warhead that is typically designed to loiter around a target area until locating and crashing into the target.

Loitering munitions enable faster reaction times against hidden targets that emerge for short periods without placing high-value platforms near the target area and also allow more selective targeting as the attack can be changed mid-flight or aborted.

