Iran wins 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup

Iran beat hosts Thailand 4-1 in the final match of the continental tournament on Sunday to reclaim its position as Asia’s dominant futsal powerhouse.

Mehdi Karimi, Saeid Ahmad-Abbasi, Ali Asghar Hassanzadeh and Bagher Mohammadi scored for Iran in the match that was held in Bangkok Arena where Iranian sports minister Kiumars Hashemi and chairman of the country’s football federation Mehdi Taj were also present.

Iran has won 13 championship titles in 17 editions of AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

Along with Thailand, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, who finished second, third and fourth in the tournament, Vahid Shamsaei’s men secured a place in the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 which is planned to be held in September-October in Uzbekistan.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a message congratulated Iran's National Futsal Team on their mighty and proud victory and winning the title of the 2024 Asian Nations Cup in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also congratulated the National Futsal Team in a message posted on his X social network.

We congratulate the players and technical staff of the national team as well as all dear Iranians for astonishing victory of our team in the Asian Nations Cup Futsal Championship, Amirabdollahian wrote, adding that the continuous achievement of Iranian athletes in important international competitions shows determination, efforts and motivation of the country’s youths to shine and elevate the name of Iran in the global arena.

