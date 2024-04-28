Iran Expo 2024 hosts representatives from 100 countries: Min.

Aliabadi made the remarks in a press conference on Sunday, noting that over 2,000 businessmen have participated in Iran Expo 2024.

The international event is being held in line with realization of the slogan of the year, which is “Surge in Production through People’s Participation”.

Iran is revising the list of its economic destinations, he further noted.

The minister termed the cooperation with the African countries as an ocean of golden opportunities for investment.

Iran Expo 2024, as the largest and most important commercial event in the country, kicked off on April 27 with the presence of a group of economic practitioners in Tehran.

7129**9417