Pres Raisi: Iran immune to sanctions

This exhibition introduces Iran's export capabilities and creates a competitive atmosphere, Raisi said on Saturday, adding that the event is considered a collective move for social and global welfare through the development of trade, exports, and the expansion of economic interactions.

This exhibition shows that Iran remains unsanctionable and that sanctions against Iran have never been successful due to the iron will of the people, he said adding tat they will never be successful.

The evil plans to isolate Iran have not succeeded and will never succeed, he stressed.

This event shows that Iran, with its material and spiritual resources and efficient and determined human resources, with initiatives and creativity, and with the benefit of new technologies, can bring innovations to the world in various fields.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raisi described sanctions as a symbol of oppression.

Sanctions are a kind of war, but not a military one, a war that deprives a nation of what it can achieve, he said.

In the battle of wills, the Iranians decided to overcome the sanctions by trusting in God and relying on domestic capabilities, he said, adding that the spokesman of the White House announced that the maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic had shamefully failed.

