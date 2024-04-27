Tourism grew 18 times during current gov’t: Iran minister

According to IRNA, Shalbafian made the remarks while attending the 6th Exhibition of Export Capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran Expo 2024) which was inaugurated at the Tehran International Exhibitions.

The deputy minister visited the hall of handwoven carpets, handicrafts and tourism and referred to the presentation of 600 investment packages of more than four million dollars at Iran Expo 2024. “Since the beginning of the current government, the amount of foreign investment in the field of tourism has grown 18 times and reached $256 million by the end of the last Persian calendar year”.

While welcoming more than 80 countries and 2,000 foreign businessmen at the expo, Shalbafian highlighted the goals of his own ministry and said that the introduction of the country’s tourism capacities and products is its main mission.

Numerous written and video contents have been prepared, which will be presented to the visitors in different parts of the exhibition in addition to the Ministry's pavilion, he said.

He said that the another mission of his ministry is to interact with foreign businessmen which will help boost tourism.

