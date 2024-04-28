McGill Uni joins Gaza solidarity movement

The students set encampment in Montreal on Saturday local time and started chanting “Viva viva Palestina" and "Viva viva Gaza”, the CityNews website reported.

Their move went viral fast while the videos showed protesters’ support for the Palestinians.

The US news website Axios, too, reported that 600 pro-Palestinian protesters have been arrested in at least 15 American universities over a week ago.

After the growing protests against crimes in Gaza, managers of universities have unprecedentedly launched a crackdown on student protesters.

According to the US media, the student protesters have called on their universities to sever financial ties with the Israeli regime or any other individuals or states that support the war in Gaza.

Also, student groups at Colombia University have called for the divestment and the breaking of relations with Israeli institutes.

Support of the Palestinians and Gazans started in the US following the Biden administration’s all-out support for Israel and its relentless massacre in the Strip.

US President Joe Biden did sign a $95 billion war aid measure into law a few days ago. According to the law, the United States sends weapons and military equipment to Israel and Ukraine.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, over 34,000 mostly children and women have been killed in Gaza. Many world leaders and international bodies have called for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

