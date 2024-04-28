Israeli plane arrives in Riyadh in possible prelude to normalization talks: Report

A private Israeli plane landed Saturday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, which was recently used for travel by senior Israeli Mossad officials, Al Mayadeen has reported.

The move came a day before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is slated to visit Saudi Arabia.

Senior Israeli officials will likely be on board the plane to hold talks on normalization with Saudi Arabia, added the source.

Shehab News Agency also tweeted on Saturday that the Mossad chief’s plane landed in Saudi Arabia before Blinken visited the kingdom.

A research and policy institute in the Israeli regime known as the Center for Internal Security Studies in its recent report suggests that the majority of people in Saudi Arabia prefer the immediate termination of Arab countries’ relations with the Israeli regime.

