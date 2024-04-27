Iran calls for collective move to combat migrant smuggling

Brigadier General Ali Zolghadri made the remarks at the Regional Cooperation Workshop of Smuggling of Migrants in Pakistan.

The meeting aims to analyze preventive measures on illegal immigration, fight organized networks of human trafficking, and identify the transit routes of the migrants.

The problems such as assault and casualties were also discussed in the meeting, he said.

Criticizing the double standards of Western countries on the issue of migrants, he said that European countries mostly seek to secure their own interests in this regard.

Regional Cooperation Workshop of Smuggling of Migrants has been held in Pakistan with representatives from Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Greece, and Lebanon in attendance.

