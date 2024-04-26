Blinken's silence about the arrest of 550 students and claim of democracy in America

At the same time, Blinken criticized the fact that the students did not protest against the Hamas movement in these gatherings and said that in these protests, "There has been silent abouy Hamas as if it is not even part of the story."

About 550 people have been arrested since the start of protests against Israel's war in Gaza under the name of "Gaza solidarity movement" from Columbia University in New York and its spread to other American universities, according to Reuters.

These protests have taken place following the comprehensive support of the Joe Biden government to Israel in killing the people of Gaza, as well as the failure to implement any immediate ceasefire and to end Washington's military aid to Tel Aviv.

2050