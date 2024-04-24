Tehran dismisses Jordan-Kuwait statement on Arash gas field

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued the statement on Wednesday at the end of a two-day visit by the Kuwaiti leader to Jordan. The statement said that the disputed field, which Kuwait calls Durra, “falls within the maritime boundaries of Kuwait”.

Kanaani rejected “the one-sided claim” made in the statement later on Wednesday, advising Kuwait to avoid media hype in that regard.

He also called on Kuwait to return to legal and technical talks, which he said is the best way to deal with this issue.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, based on its historical rights and the record of bilateral negotiations, is ready to continue the talks within a framework that guarantees respect for mutual interests”, he stressed.

The Iranian diplomat also emphasized that third parties should avoid interference in the issue with regard to the need for showing good will in regional interactions.

4194