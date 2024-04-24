Iran urges Argentina to avoid baseless accusations against citizens of other countries

Kanaani strongly condemned the repeated illegal and false-based appeals made by some Argentine judges regarding the involvement of Iranian nationals in the bombing of the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires in 1994.

Referring to the previous scandal of requesting the extradition of an Iranian official from the British judiciary, which failed due to the inadequacy of the documents, Kanaani reiterated that the charges presented in the AMIA case against Iranian citizens lack any credibility, and therefore, such requests from judicial authorities of other countries have no legal status or credibility.

He underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the implementation of justice and the prosecution of those who caused serious deviations in the course of the AMIA case by destroying documents and evading punishment for this incident.

Kanaani advised Argentine officials against making unfounded accusations towards citizens of other nations and urged them not to be swayed by those opposed to Iran-Argentina bilateral relations.

On April 11, Argentina’s highest criminal court blamed Iran for the AMIA bombing and said it was carried out by the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah. The court alleged that the attack was in response to Argentina reneging on a nuclear cooperation deal with Iran.

3266**2050