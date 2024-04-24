Hamas says not considering leaving Qatar

The Hamas leaders are now present in Doha, Qatar, and are not considering leaving the Arab country, Saudi news channel Al Arabiya quoted Walid Kilani early on Wednesday as saying.

About the truce talks and exchange of prisoners with the Israeli regime, Kilani said Hamas has offered four proposals to the mediators but the occupying entity is not after ceasefire and continuation of talks.

The American newspaper Wall Street Journal claimed a few days earlier that Hamas negotiated with at least two regional countries to transfer its political bureau from Doha.

Such a transfer would take place due to pressure put by Qatar and Egypt on Hamas to be flexible in holding talks with the Zionist regime, the WSJ quoted diplomatic sources as claiming.

It further wrote that if Hamas leaves Qatar, negotiations on achieving the truce and releasing tens of Zionists held as war prisoners in Gaza will be broken down.

As long as Qatar plays a role as a mediator, there will be no reason for closing the Hamas office in Doha, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said Tuesday.

Al-Ansari further said that there are no restrictions on Hamas officials coming to or going out of Qatar.

He added that the negotiating delegations are not present in Qatar now, stressing that efforts are made to arrive at a solution accepted by all sides.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, over 34,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza.

