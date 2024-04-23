Iran’s security chief in Russia to attend key security forums

Ahmadian arrived in the Pulkovo Airport on Tuesday and was welcomed by Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

The top Iranian security official is in Russia at an official invitation of his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

During his stay in Russia, he will attend the Saint Petersburg Security Forum where representatives from more than 100 countries will be present to discuss major security issues in the region and in the world.

He will also participate in a meeting of security chiefs of the BRICS grouping of developing nations and will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from other countries.

Ahmadian said upon arriving in Saint Petersburg that the Islamic Republic of Iran views the two security forums that will be held in Russia as an opportunity to shed light on the plight of the oppressed Palestinian nation as they are struggling against a brutal Israeli aggression in Gaza.

He said Iran will also try to raise awareness during the two forums about an Israeli act of aggression that targeted the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus in early April.

2050**4261