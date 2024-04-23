Forming coalition with friendly states can help counter West’s scientific apartheid: Academic

Javad Mohammadi, the head of National Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of Iran, made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran with Vadim Petrovich Zakharov, the head of Ufa University of Science and Technology of Russia, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

To counter the West’s growing apartheid, the coalition of friendly and neighboring countries will help identify and control the future threats against the health issues, the official added.

Following Islamic Republic’s policy on scientific relations with the universities from other countries and the country’s strategic ties with Russia, the National Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology is interested in cooperating with Ufa in implementation of joint projects and exchange of students and professors, Mohammadi noted.

For his part, Petrovich said Ufa is a century old university and is willing to share scientific cooperation at a high level with the Iranian institute.

Established in 1989, National Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology has been doing state-of-the-art research activities. The institute’s activities are aimed at developing research in the fields of biotechnology and biological sciences.

1483**9417